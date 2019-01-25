2018 KAPB Submission - Overall Excellence

A reel for the 2018 KAPB Submission for the category "Overall Excellence."

Links to the articles in this reel:

Marshall County Mourns After Deadly School Shooting

http://www.wkms.org/post/marshall-county-mourns-after-deadly-school-shooting#stream/0

In Wake Of School Shooting, A Look At How Kids Get Guns

http://www.wkms.org/post/wake-school-shooting-look-how-kids-get-guns#stream/0

Land Between The Lakes Prepares For Massive Influx Of Migrating Hummingbirds

http://www.wkms.org/post/land-between-lakes-prepares-massive-influx-migrating-hummingbirds#stream/0

Murray High School Alumna Accuses Former Teacher Of ‘Predatory Sexual Grooming’

http://www.wkms.org/post/murray-high-school-alumna-accuses-former-teacher-predatory-sexual-grooming

Hard Pressed: KY Winery Owners Feel Stifled By Caps On Production

http://www.wkms.org/post/hard-pressed-ky-winery-owners-feel-stifled-caps-production#stream/0

Murray State Researchers Find Illicit Drugs in West Kentucky Water Sources

http://www.wkms.org/post/murray-state-researchers-find-illicit-drugs-west-kentucky-water-sources#stream/0

Drowning In Milk: Dairy Farmers Look For Lifelines In Flooded Market

http://www.wkms.org/post/drowning-milk-dairy-farmers-look-lifelines-flooded-market#stream/0

Beyond The Burger - Brewers Grocery

http://www.wkms.org/post/beyond-burger-brewers-grocery#stream/0