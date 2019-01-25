Afghan Veteran Helps Retired General Colin Powell Change Flat Tire

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. General Colin Powell says thanks. The former secretary of state, who turns 82 this year, had a flat tire and had trouble changing it until Anthony Maggert saw him and stopped. Maggert has a prosthetic leg after being wounded in Afghanistan which did not keep him from helping. Powell posted a photo of Maggert on social media, writing you touched my soul with a reminder of why the country is great. Powell added, let's just take care of each other. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.