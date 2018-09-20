Arts Council Seeking Artwork from Veterans for Exhibit

By 11 minutes ago

Credit Kentucky Arts Council via Facebook

The Kentucky Arts Council is seeking artwork from military veterans, their spouses and their children for a special exhibit that will go on display later this year.

Arts Council Interim Director Chris Cathers says The Kentucky Veteran Project Exhibit is one way to support and highlight the healing process combat veterans undergo through artistic expression.

Officials plan to open the exhibit in November, ahead of Veterans Day, in the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort. In December, the artwork will go on a yearlong statewide tour.

The organization says the deadline to submit applications is Oct. 5. 

Tags: 
Kentucky Arts Council
veterans

Related Content

KY Arts Council Featured Artist Visits Sounds Good in Honor of National Poetry Month

By & Mar 30, 2018
www.poets.ca/npm

    Constance Alexander is a prolific poet, author, and businesswoman. In March/April of 2017, she was the featured artist of the Kentucky Arts Council. In honor of National Poetry Month, she visits Sounds Good to recite poetry minutes and discuss upcoming NPM events. 

Murray Woodworker to Be Featured on KET's Kentucky Life

By & Apr 27, 2018
artscouncilky.gov

   Selected as a 2016 Featured Artist by the Kentucky Arts Council, Wyatt Severs describes his award-winning woodworking as "a collaboration between the trees, modern tools, and [himself]." Severs visits Sounds Good to discuss his art and his upcoming appearance on Kentucky Educational Television's program, Kentucky Life