Arts Council Seeking Artwork from Veterans for Exhibit

The Kentucky Arts Council is seeking artwork from military veterans, their spouses and their children for a special exhibit that will go on display later this year.

Arts Council Interim Director Chris Cathers says The Kentucky Veteran Project Exhibit is one way to support and highlight the healing process combat veterans undergo through artistic expression.

Officials plan to open the exhibit in November, ahead of Veterans Day, in the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort. In December, the artwork will go on a yearlong statewide tour.

The organization says the deadline to submit applications is Oct. 5.