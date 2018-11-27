Attorney Accuses ‘Witness Tampering’ In Marshall High School Shooter Case

An attorney representing the alleged Marshall County High School shooter is claiming that the school system and its legal representation are tampering with witnesses.

16-year-old Gabe Parker is accused of opening fire on classmates in January. He is being tried as an adult on two counts of murder and 14 counts of first-degree assault.

Parker’s attorney Tom Griffiths filed a motion this week claiming that the school board and its agents “attempted to restrict the ability of the defense to speak with witnesses and prepare their case for trial.”

He said administrators told teachers to speak to Marshall County Schools lawyer Michael Owsley before speaking to Parker’s defense council.

Griffiths also claims a teacher at the high school told students not to speak to the defense council. He said an investigator received a letter from Owsley in September asking the defense council to cease interviews with potential witnesses if they were school system employees. The defense council refused Owsley’s request.

A hearing for the motion is scheduled for Friday.