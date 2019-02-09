Bill To Ban Tobacco, E-Cigarettes At Ky. Schools Clears Committee

By Lisa Gillespie 49 minutes ago
Originally published on February 8, 2019 9:33 am


A bill that would ban tobacco products and vaping in Kentucky public schools passed through a state House Committee Thursday.

Republican Rep. Kim Moser from Taylor Mill is sponsor of the measure. She said the ban would send a message to students. 

“I think that it’s very important that we set certain expectations for our students and stop normalizing tobacco use,” Moser said during the hearing.

The measure would ban vaping and tobacco products not only inside schools, but also on school property like sports fields and on school trips. If the bill becomes law, individual school districts would have until July 2020 to implement. Enforcement would also be up to school boards, though the bill does say that school employees would be required to enforce the policy.

The bill passed out of the House Health and Family Services committee and now heads to the full House for a vote.

Franklin County Superintendent Mark Kopp spoke at Thursday’s hearing. He said his district adopted a similar ban in 2011.

“We saw a very large decrease in the percentage of tobacco usage over the last several years,” Kopp said. “It has been one of the best things … giving us teeth to be able to build into our discipline policy the ability to take action when we do find someone who’s using a JUUL [vaping product].”

The measure has the backing of public health advocacy groups like the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky and the Kentucky Cancer Foundation. The Kentucky School Boards Association also supports the bill. Moser said the measure also has support of the tobacco and vaping industry.

Investigations last year by The Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission found vaping companies were marketing to teens

Juul Labs, which controls about 70 percent of the e-cigarette market, announced in November that it would stop selling flavored vaping pods in retail stores and that it would stop social media marketing. That came right before the federal government passed several measures to stop teens from using the devices.

Kentucky lawmakers have introduced statewide smoke-free legislation in past years, but measures have never gained much traction.

About 57 percent of Kentucky public school students attend schools that already have a smoke-free policy. In 2017, a little more than 14 percent of Kentucky high schoolers reported smoking traditional cigarettes. About the same number reported vaping.

Teens who use e-cigarettes and other cigarette alternatives are nearly twice as likely to later smoke traditional cigarettes, compared to teens who never use those alternatives. That’s according to research published last year in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Copyright 2019 WKU Public Radio. To see more, visit WKU Public Radio.

Tags: 
Juul
vaping
E-cigarettes

Related Content

Survey Finds Higher Risk Of Stroke Among E-Cigarette Users

By editor Jan 30, 2019

The use of e-cigarettes is associated with an increased risk of heart attack, heart disease and stroke, according to research that is scheduled to be presented Feb. 6 at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference in Honolulu.

Concern around the health effects of e-cigarette use has grown in recent years, fueled by a surge in their popularity and a belief that they're safe alternatives to normal cigarettes.

Murray Mayor Envisions Smoke-Free City, Committee Approves Drafting Ordinance

By Apr 27, 2018
Matt Markgraf, WKMS

Members of the Murray City Council are considering implementing a smoke-free ordinance. The Public Safety Committee met Thursday afternoon to discuss whether to draft such an ordinance and how strict the ordinance should be.

"I'd like to see the whole city be smoke-free," said Murray Mayor Jack Rose.

FDA Weighs Pros and Cons of Vape Flavors

By Taylor Inman Apr 5, 2018
Pixabay, user:Lindsayfox

 In 2014, about one in four teens nationwide reported smoking an e-cigarette, which are lauded y the vaping industry as a safer alternative to cigarettes. But the Food ad Drug Administration is looking at potentially limiting or banning of these e-cigarette flavors.

Navy Tells Sailors To Leave The E-Cigarette On Shore

By Apr 14, 2017

After a series of "mishaps," the Navy says it will no longer allow sailors to bring electronic cigarettes onto its ships, submarines, aircraft, boats, craft and heavy equipment.

"The prohibition applies to Sailors, Marines, Military Sealift Command civilians and any personnel working on or visiting those units," according to a statement obtained by NPR's Sarah McCammon, issued by the commanders of the U.S. Fleet Forces and the U.S. Pacific Fleet.