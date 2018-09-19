Businessman Recommended As University Of Tennessee President

The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees chairman has recommended former gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd to serve as the school's interim president.

The Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday in Knoxville to consider the recommendation made by Board of Trustees Chairman John Compton.

University of Tennessee President Joe DiPietro announced Monday he will retire effective Feb. 14. He will leave active service Nov. 21 to use his remaining vacation time.

Boyd is a Tennessee alumnus who lost to Bill Lee last month in the Republican gubernatorial primary.

Compton has recommended that Boyd serve as interim president for up to 24 months or until a permanent president takes over. A university release announcing Compton's recommendation said that Boyd had declined to be paid a salary if he is appointed.

"If selected, looking forward to listening & learning about how we can accelerate the positive momentum across all of our campuses & throughout the UT system!" Boyd tweeted Wednesday.

Boyd founded Radio Systems Corp., a Knoxville company that produces invisible fences and other pet products, which has more than 700 employees and $400 million in annual revenue.

The Knoxville businessman took a yearlong leave of absence in 2013 to serve as an adviser to Gov. Bill Haslam, helping him create education initiatives such as the Tennessee Promise program for free tuition at state community colleges. In December 2014, Haslam named Boyd the next state Economic and Community Development commissioner, a post he filled until January 2017.

Boyd entered the governor's race in March 2017. After a tough, record-shattering more than $45 million Republican primary in August, he finished second to Franklin businessman Bill Lee. Boyd spent more than $21 million and tapped into about $19.5 million of his personal wealth, topping the field in both categories.

Boyd graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1979 with a degree in industrial management.