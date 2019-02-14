Related Program: All Things Considered Chairman Of American Conservative Union Discusses Border Security Deal By editor • 14 minutes ago Related Program: All Things Considered TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on February 14, 2019 4:36 pm NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union and loyal supporter of President Trump, about the border compromise the president is expected to sign. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.