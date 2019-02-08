Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here Chief U.S. Negotiator In Afghanistan Says Peace Deal Is Still Far Off By Tom Bowman • 1 hour ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on February 8, 2019 4:58 pm The chief U.S. negotiator for peace in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has been in talks with the Taliban. He discussed the state of negotiations before a Washington, D.C., think tank audience. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.