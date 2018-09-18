Child Struck By University Of Kentucky Freshman's Car Dies

A 4-year-old boy struck by a University of Kentucky freshman's car has died.

Citing a release from the university, news outlets report Marco Lee Shemwell died Monday, two days after being hit near the football the stadium during Kentucky's game against Murray State.

Lexington police Sgt. Stephen Yoder says 18-year-old Jacob R. Heil struck the child, who was waiting to cross the road with his family Saturday. Heil's arrest citation says he smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot and watery eyes and showed indications of impairment during field sobriety tests.

Blood test results are still pending, and he's due in court Wednesday. He's currently charged with driving under the influence. It's unclear whether his status at the university has changed.

It's unclear whether he has a lawyer to comment for him.