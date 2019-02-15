Clutch Coord. Says Period Misconceptions Dangerous To Women, Organization To Expand To McCracken Co.

By 16 minutes ago

Clutch Coordinator Kristen Farley speaks at Clutch Taboo Talk hosted by Murray State organization Advocating for Respecting Culture.
Credit Sydni Anderson

The coordinator of a women’s health nonprofit says it's expanding services to more regional schools. Clutch collects and distributes feminine hygiene products and works to address and misconceptions about a woman’s menstrual cycle.

Coordinator Kristen Farley said one in five girls in the U.S. has missed school due to shame of their period or lack of product. In an event at Murray State this week, she told attendees period misconceptions are dangerous to women.

“81% of women have experienced debilitating cramps,” Farley said. “Where you can’t go to school, you can’t go to work, and then you’re like ‘hey boss, I can’t come I have cramps’ and they’re like ‘that’s a made up thing.’”

Mike Gowen is a single father and a volunteer host for WKMS. He attended the event and said there are health risks involved when women’s health is stigmatized.

Credit Sydni Anderson

“As a single dad of a daughter, my concern was if something was wrong that I wouldn’t be able to pick up the signal,” Gowen said. “So if there’s a medical issue you have to be comfortable and our society makes you uncomfortable about it. It can be dangerous.”

Farley said Clutch currently serves 3,000 students in nine schools and plans to branch out to McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman Middle and High Schools.
 

“Honestly it’s growing at such an alarmingly terrifying rate but it’s so cool because I feel like so many people need this service and so many people are so excited to be involved with it,” Farley said.

She said Clutch is hosting a packing party next week to prepare the ‘clutches’ for distribution. These clutches are small bags including pads, tampons, panty-liners and disposable wipes. Farley said the goal is to pack 1,000 clutches.

 

Tags: 
Clutch
Womens Health

Related Content

Murray Program Donates ‘Clutches’ of Feminine Hygiene Products to Local Girls in Need

By Apr 20, 2018
Photo contributed by Kristen Farley

Small bags with feminine hygiene products are popping up in girls bathrooms at middle and high schools in Calloway, Graves and Marshall counties. Kristen Farley is a senior at Murray State University and the coordinator of Clutch. She speaks with reporter Sydni Anderson on the program and need for accessible feminine products: