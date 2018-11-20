Coat Drive To Benefit Foster Children In Kentucky

Kentuckians are being encouraged to donate coats and hoodies for children in foster care.

A statement from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services said its department for income support and the Kentucky County Attorneys Association are partnering to collect the items and they are asking people to donate before Christmas.

New coats and hoodies for children can be dropped off at regional child support enforcement offices or county attorney child support offices around the state. They can also be dropped off at disability determination services office buildings in Frankfort and Louisville. Donations are being accepted through Dec. 14.

The statement says the coats and hoodies will be distributed across the state to children in out-of-home care administered by the cabinet's department for community based services.