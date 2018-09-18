Ex-McCracken Deputy Jailer Pleads Guilty To Prescription Drug Fraud

A woman who worked at a troubled Kentucky jail has pleaded guilty to prescription drug fraud.

The Paducah Sun reported Tuesday that 54-year-old Lisa Kaylor's plea on 33 counts of attempting to obtain a prescription medication by fraud is unrelated to her work as a part-time McCracken County deputy jailer, from which she has resigned.

She is one of five McCracken County jailers to be recently criminally charged. Another former deputy jailer pleaded guilty in March to official misconduct, while two former deputies are with sexual misconduct at the jail. And Jailer Tonya Ray is charged in connection with perjury and violating the state's whistleblower statute.

Kaylor acknowledged issuing prescriptions for family members while working for a doctor. The plea agreement carries five-year sentences for each count, to run concurrently.