Filing Deadline For Governor, Ky. Constitutional Offices Is Today

Today is the deadline to file to run for governor and other Kentucky constitutional offices like attorney general and secretary of state.

The deadline is 4 p.m. EST and requires candidates to file in the secretary of state’s office in the state Capitol.

So far, four Democrats and four Republicans have filed to run for governor, including incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin.

Bevin filed last Friday after he announced he would not run with current Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton, instead tapping state Sen. Ralph Alvarado to be his running mate. Bevin will face state Rep. Robert Goforth, Ike Williams of Lexington and William Woods of Florence in the Republican primary.

Democrats in the race include state Attorney General Andy Beshear, longtime state Rep. Rocky Adkins, former state auditor Adam Edelen and retired engineer Geoff Young.

Republicans are hoping to take control of the state attorney general’s office for the first time since 1947 after Beshear announced he would run for governor.

So far, Daniel Cameron, a former aide to Mitch McConnell and U of L football player, and state Sen. Wil Schroder are seeking the Republican nomination for attorney general.

The winner would have to defeat former Attorney General Greg Stumbo — the only Democrat running for the office so far.

No Republicans have filed to challenge Treasurer Allison Ball or Auditor Mike Harmon.

Two Democrats have filed to run for treasurer — former Louisville Metro Council staffer Michael Bowman and Josh Mers, treasurer for the Lexington Human Rights Commission.

Four Democrats have filed to run for auditor — Louisville teacher Kelsey Hayes Coots, former Navy engineer Sheri Donahue of Louisville, fark.com founder Drew Curtis of Versailles and financial consultant Chris Tobe of Anchorage.

Curtis ran for Kentucky governor in 2015 as an independent candidate.

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles will face hemp producer Bill Polyniak in the Republican primary. There is no Democratic candidate.

And the race to replace term-limited Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes is shaping up to be a crowded race, with four Republicans and four Democrats vying for the office.

Democrats include former Commissioner of Veterans Affairs and former Miss America Heather French Henry, Jason Belcher of Harold, Jason Griffith of Whitesburg and Geoff Sebesta of Lexington.

Republican candidates so far are former McConnell aide Michael Adams, former Kentucky Justice Cabinet general counsel Andrew English of Crestwood, former Erlanger City Councilman Stephen Knipper and Carl Nett of Louisville.