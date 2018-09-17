First College Football Game Coming To Hopkinsville In Celebration of MEDI’s 30th Anniversary

  • MEDI Inc. Facebook Page

The Kentucky non-profit Minority Economic Development Initiative is holding Hopkinsville’s first college football game. 

The game is in celebration of the organization’s 30th anniversary. MEDI Inc. provides economic development services to minority and women-owned businesses.

Historically black colleges Kentucky State University and Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee will compete against each other in the “Inaugural” F.E. Whitney Classic.

Kentucky State Thorobreds serve as the ‘host’ school for the matchup.  

Executive Director Henry Snorton III said that this event will benefit the community - particularly Hopkinsville’s youth.

“But it’s really great for our youth to see, our young students to see and be exposed to what they can experience when they go off to college, whatever college that they decide to choose,” he said. 

Snorton said that the classic will serve as an “economic development engine” to bring resources to Hopkinsville.

The game and festivities close out MEDI’s annual Minority Economic Development week, established nationally by President Ronald Reagan in 1983. MEDI has hosted MED week events in Hopkinsville since 1988.

The F.E. Whitney Classic is October 27 at the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville. The game starts at 6:00 p.m.

