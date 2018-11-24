Fresh Air Weekend: The Coen Brothers; Free Climbing Yosemite's 'Dawn Wall'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen On Singing Cowboys And Working With Oxen: The Coen brothers pay homage to old Westerns with their new film, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. The movie is a collection of six stories that often subvert the expectations of the genre.

'It Looked Impossible': New Film Follows Free Climbers Up The 'Dawn Wall': Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson were the first to free climb to the top of the southeastern face of Yosemite's El Capitan. "It's as sheer and as vertical as the side of a skyscraper," Jorgeson says.

