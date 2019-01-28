Frigid Temps Expected Across West KY And Southern IL This Week

The National Weather Service in Paducah said people should prepare for frigid temperatures this week as a massive cold front moves through the region.

NWS Meteorologist Sean Poulos said Tuesday and Wednesday nights are predicted to be the coldest with lows for most of west Kentucky and southern Illinois dropping down into the single digits.

He said the coldest highs are expected on Wednesday, with temperatures in the region hovering around 20 degrees in Paducah, Murray, Fulton, Hopkinsville and Madisonville. Carbondale and Owensboro could see colder temperatures closer to 12 degrees.

Wind chill on Wednesday morning is expected to be below zero for most of the region and down to -14 degrees in Owensboro.

The NWS said people should prepare for these cold temperatures by bringing all pets inside and taking safety precautions with heat sources.

The NWS also recommends checking in with elderly friends and family members and those who live alone.

Poulos said there’s a chance for snow on Tuesday and Thursday nights- but the temperatures should warm up as the weekend approaches.