Gov. Bevin, Kentucky Clerk At Odds Over Attorneys' Fees

By 41 minutes ago

Credit RYLAND BARTON VIA 89.3 WFPL NEWS LOUISVILLE

Outside attorneys for Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin say a former county clerk who stopped issuing marriage licenses because of her opposition to gay marriage broke the law and the state shouldn't have to pay legal fees for people who sued her.

A federal appeals court is scheduled to hear arguments Thursday about who should pay the lawyers for several gay and straight couples who sued Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis in 2015.

Bevin and Davis have asked the court not to award legal fees. But if they do, they disagree on who should pay. Davis' attorneys argue she acted on behalf of the state.

Bevin's in-house attorney Steve Pitt says the governor still supports Davis' actions but believes Kentucky taxpayers shouldn't have to pay the legal fees.

Boucher tackled Paul while the lawmaker was doing yardwork at his Kentucky home.

Tags: 
Kim Davis
Matt Bevin

Related Content

Clerk Who Nixed Same-Sex Marriage Licenses Loses

By Nov 6, 2018
RYLAND BARTON VIA 89.3 WFPL NEWS LOUISVILLE

The Kentucky clerk who went to jail in 2015 for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples has lost her bid for a second term.