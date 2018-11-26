Holidays Sound Good 2018

It is time for another great season of holiday listening on WKMS. Our "Holidays Sound Good" schedule is full of your traditional favorites and a few new programs. Thanks for listening and be sure to tell us what you think about these special programs.

Thursday, November 22 Thanksgiving Day

The Splendid Table's Turkey Confidential

Thursday, November 22 Thanksgiving Day at 11 a.m.

Thanksgiving is full of high expectations, and that's why holiday cooks, hosts and eaters tune into Turkey Confidential LIVE on Thanksgiving morning, complete with turkey triage from host Francis Lam.

Friday, November 23

Giving Thanks: A Celebration of Fall, Food & Gratitude

Friday, November 23 at 11 a.m.

New for 2018, host John Birge presents a contemporary celebration of gratitude, with classical music and stories of Thanksgiving, including celebrations of the Feast Day of St. Cecilia, the patron saint of music.

The Science of Gratitude

Friday, November 23 at Noon

What are you grateful for? It's a more important question than you might think. This program, narrated by Susan Sarandon, explores how feeling grateful may be the true key to healthy and happiness.

Monday, December 10

Hanukkah Lights

December 10 at Noon

Hear all new Hanukkah stories, hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

WKMS Mini-Fundraiser

Tuesday, December 11 and Wednesday, December 12

Learn how your donations make WKMS possible! For almost 50 years this public radio station has kept your region informed. Call 1-800-599-4737 to make your special year-end gift (and help feed a family in need!)

Thursday, December 13

Hollywood Holiday

Thursday, December 13 at Noon

Saturday Cinema host Lynne Warfel presents an hour-long musical retrospective of some of Hollywood's most cherished Christmas-themed movies.

Friday, December 14

House of Blues Radio: Blue Christmas

Friday, December 14 at Noon

Elwood Blues (a.k.a. Dan Aykroyd) roasts some chestnuts and plays Blues for Christmas, including music by Gregg Allman, George Thorogood, B.B. King, Bonnie Raitt, Rufus Thomas, and many more.

Sunday, December 16

Paducah Symphony Orchestra: A Christmas Celebration

Sunday, December 16 at 10 a.m.

Join the Paducah Symphony Orchestra and choruses as they celebrate the holiday season. This year-after-year sellout is a community Christmas staple, recorded December 8, 2018.

Monday, December 17

A World Cafe Holiday

Monday, December 17 at 11 a.m.

From the World Cafe archives and hosted by Talia Schlanger, hear special one-of-a-kind holiday performances from big-name artists including Jack Johnson, Carole King, Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings, The Oh-Hellos and more.

A Christmas Celtic Sojourn 2018

Monday, December 17 at Noon

Brian O'Donovan's has thrilled radio audiences for almost thirty years with Celtic, Pagan, and Christian traditions to celebrate the music of this season.

Tuesday, December 18

An Afro Blue Christmas

Tuesday, December 18 at 11 a.m.

Hear Howard University’s premier vocal ensemble and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut perform a variety of holiday pieces including African-American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes, and classical repertoire.

Jazz Piano Christmas 34

Tuesday, December 18 at Noon

Join friends at the Kennedy Center for this annual holiday tradition highlighting jazz pianists, hosted by Felix Contreras. This year Jason Moran will be joined by artists including Booker T. Jones and James Francies.

Wednesday, December 19

Joy To The World – A Holiday in Pink

Wednesday, December 19 at 11 a.m.

Hosted by NPR’s Ari Shapiro, the internationally acclaimed “little orchestra” Pink Martini celebrates with festive holiday songs.

Carols and Cheer

Wednesday, December 19 at Noon

Classical host Scott Blankenship reviews his favorite carols this season. You’ll love singing along as he shares his top picks for Christmas, performed by today's leading artists and ensembles.

Cafe Jazz Christmas with Brian Clardy

Wednesday, December 19 at 9 p.m.

Hear a fantastic new interview with vocalist Carrie Lucas, as well as thoughtful jazz selections for the season.

Thursday, December 20

A Chanticleer Christmas

Thursday, December 20 at 11 a.m.

The popular 12-man ensemble known as “an orchestra of voices” performs holiday classics and new favorites, with choral commentary by host Brian Newhouse.

Welcome Christmas!

Thursday, December 20 at Noon

New for 2018, enjoy this Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premier choral ensembles. Hear old favorites and new discoveries, including the world premiere of two carols from the annual Christmas Carol Contest.

The Jive House Funky Christmas

Thursday, December 20 at 9 p.m.

The guys from The Jive House bring you a little something different tonight with tunes from Charles Bradley, William Bell, Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings, and The Poets of Rhythm.

The Retro Cocktail Hour Christmas Special

Thursday, December 20 at 11 p.m.

The Retro Cocktail Hour Christmas Show features a hip-shakin', finger-snappin' mix of Yuletide-flavored tunes by Frank Sinatra, the Tiki Torches, the Soulful Strings and more! Lon Chaney, Jr. sings Monster Holiday and Edd "Kookie" Byrnes serves up a beatnik holiday song in Yulesville.

Friday, December 21

All Songs Considered for the Holidays: Bob And Robin’s Holiday In Space

Friday, December 21 at 11 a.m.

Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton take a rocket ride to the stars, grow homesick for the holidays, and find comfort from a few special guests including Angel Olsen, Rivers Cuomo of Weezer, their favorite spaceman Dan Deacon, and more.

The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special

Friday, December 21 at Noon

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more!

Paul Winter’s 31st Annual Winter Solstice Celebration

Friday, December 21 at 7 p.m.

Celebrate the return of the sun with an encore performance recorded in the world’s largest Gothic cathedral. Musicians include gospel singer Theresa Thomason, multi-instrumentalist and singer Arto Tunçboyacıyan and double reed wizard Paul McCandless.

Left Of the Dial Christmas

Friday, December 21 at 9 p.m.

Tune in to Left of the Dial’s annual Black Christmas special, with seasonally appropriate tracks from Siouxsie and the Banshees, Cocteau Twins, Iggy Pop and much more.

Alien Lanes Christmas

Friday, December 21 at 11 p.m.

Hear a lunar celebration of the Winter Solstice with spacey tracks from Nick Drake, Guided by Voices, Mac DeMarco, and many others.

Saturday, December 22

Music From The Front Porch Christmas

Saturday, December 22 at 10 a.m.

Tune in for a healthy spoonful of holiday tunes and tried-and-true bluegrass favorites.

Beyond The Edge Christmas

Saturday, December 22 at 9 p.m.

Host Tracy Ross brings you more great holiday music from Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Can, Ramones, She & Him and many others!

Sunday, December 23

A Classical Encore Christmas with John Dressler

Sunday, December 23 at 5 a.m.

Heavenly sounds abound with classical music favorites on Classical Encore.

Rick’s Kitchen Sink Christmas

Sunday, December 23 at 2 p.m.

Host Rick Nance brings goodwill and great tunes to your ears with an excellent and eclectic playlist.

Monday, December 24 Christmas Eve

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

Monday, December 24 at 9 a.m.

Pipedreams host Michael Barone presents this live service of spoken-word and music broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England. The 30-voice King's College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of Biblical readings and music.

Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra

Monday, December 24 at 11 a.m.

The world-renowned Tabernacle Choir brings touching arrangements of familiar carols, and lesser-known melodies that are fast becoming the new classics. Julie Amacher hosts this annual favorite.

Holidays at Murray State 2018

Monday, December 24 at Noon

The Murray State University Music Department celebrates the season with ensembles performing holiday favorites including the Jazz Band, Concert Choir, EQ Blue, the Brass Choir, and faculty soloist Dr. Tana Field.

Cafe Jazz Christmas with George Eldred

Monday, December 24 at 9 p.m.

Santa George pulls out all the stops to play you the best jazz tunes of the holiday season.

Tuesday, December 25 Christmas Day

St. Olaf Christmas Festival

Tuesday, December 25 at 11 a.m.

This service in song and word has become one of the nation's most cherished holiday celebrations including hymns, carols, choral works, and orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs, and the St. Olaf Orchestra.

Cafe Jazz Christmas with Todd Hill

Tuesday, December 25 at 9 p.m.

Join Dr. Todd Hill for "Christmas for Swingin' Santas!" The first hour is with the MSU Jazz Orchestra, and then there’s an hour of Christmas tunes featuring Peggy Lee, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Nat "King" Cole, Mel Torme, Joe Williams, Nancy Wilson, along with fabulous instrumentalists!

Tuesday, January 1, 2019

New Year's Day From Vienna 2019

Tuesday, January 1 at 10 a.m.

The Vienna Philharmonic presents its ever popular annual New Year's Day concert from the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna. You'll hear your favorite waltzes, polkas and more. Happy New Year!

Studio 360's "The Muppets"

Tuesday, January 1 at Noon

Studio 360’s American Icons celebrates work that has withstood the test of time to become integral parts of America's cultural fabric. Hear the story of Jim Henson's beloved troupe of puppets, The Muppets!