How Your Gift Helps This Holiday Season

Stories that make you think, news coverage that connects you to people around the globe, music that moves and inspires: Don't let 2018 end without making your gift to support public radio in your community!

This holiday season is a great time to support WKMS and help people who need it, too, thanks to a wonderful community partnership! When you give before December 12th at midnight you can help provide:

Food for Families in Need: For each gift to WKMS this holiday season, our friends at True North Yoga in Paducah will donate 5 pounds of food to Paducah Cooperative Ministries' Food Pantry. This is up to 100 donors or 500 pounds of food! What a great impact for hungry families in our region.

You can give right now securely ONLINE to be part of this community philanthropy effort, or call in during our on-air mini-drive December 11 & 12 at 1-800-599-4737.

Your gifts for WKMS before year-end help pay for programs you rely on in 2019 and help strengthen your community. Thank you!