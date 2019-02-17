Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here Jazz Musician And Subject Of Iconic Photo Revisits 'A Great Day In Harlem' By editor • 10 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Sixty years ago, Esquire magazine published a now-iconic photo of jazz luminaries, titled "A Great Day In Harlem." NPR talks with saxophonist Sonny Rollins, one of only two surviving artists in the photo. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.