Kentucky Air National Guard Sending Fatality Search and Recovery Team to North Carolina

The Kentucky Air National Guard is sending more personnel to North Carolina in response to massive flooding caused by Hurricane Florence.

The 123rd Fatality Search and Recovery Team is deploying 11 members to North Carolina, where high winds and flooding have caused at least 18 deaths.

The unit is led by Captain Jonathan Fairbanks. He said the team will bring a variety of disaster response equipment and members will likely be paired with a cadaver-dog search team.

“We’re very highly trained. Most of them have been training for several years to do this specific job and to be in these kinds of conditions. It is kind of a somber mission but it’s one that’s needed,” Fairbanks said.

The Kentucky National Guard has already deployed two other units to the area in support of relief efforts.

Fairbanks said he expects his team will be in North Carolina for about ten days.