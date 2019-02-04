Kentucky House Speaker Dismisses Chances For Quick Pension Agreement

Kentucky's House speaker is dismissing chances that lawmakers will find quick agreement to revamp one of the country's worst-funded public pension systems.

Lawmakers reconvene in Frankfort on Tuesday after a monthlong break, and the state's pension woes remain a high-profile issue.

Speaker David Osborne told a business group Monday that a bipartisan group of lawmakers continues to review the issue, but the Republican leader warned that anyone thinking a quick agreement will be found "is wrong."

He says pensions changes remain the most divisive and controversial issue to confront Kentucky lawmakers.

Osborne mentioned other issues he hopes lawmakers will take up in the next couple of months. Those issues include a school safety bill, a follow-up to last year's tax overhaul and an effort to revamp Kentucky's welfare system.