Kentucky Justices Review 'Marsy's Law' Ballot Language

Kentucky's Supreme Court has heard arguments about whether a proposed amendment to the state's Constitution outlining rights for crime victims was worded correctly.

Lawyers faced a barrage of questions from justices during arguments Friday.

At stake is whether last year's statewide vote on the proposed amendment will be certified. Voters approved the amendment — known as "Marsy's Law."

The Kentucky Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers challenged the wording of the ballot question and a lower court judge agreed it was too vague.

On Friday, an attorney for Marsy's Law supporters argued the ballot language reflected the "essence" of the amendment. Attorney Sheryl Snyder said a ruling against the language would negate the election results.

On the other side, attorney Robert Kenyon Meyer said the language didn't reflect the contents of the amendment.

Marsy's Law
Kentucky Supreme Court

