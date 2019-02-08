Kentucky Justices Review 'Marsy's Law' Ballot Language

Kentucky's Supreme Court has heard arguments about whether a proposed amendment to the state's Constitution outlining rights for crime victims was worded correctly.

Lawyers faced a barrage of questions from justices during arguments Friday.

At stake is whether last year's statewide vote on the proposed amendment will be certified. Voters approved the amendment — known as "Marsy's Law."

The Kentucky Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers challenged the wording of the ballot question and a lower court judge agreed it was too vague.

On Friday, an attorney for Marsy's Law supporters argued the ballot language reflected the "essence" of the amendment. Attorney Sheryl Snyder said a ruling against the language would negate the election results.

On the other side, attorney Robert Kenyon Meyer said the language didn't reflect the contents of the amendment.