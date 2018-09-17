Kentucky Nurses Helping Out in North Carolina

By 1 hour ago

Credit WKYT.com

A team of nine public health nurses and two administrative staff members from Kentucky is in North Carolina this week assisting with the care of Hurricane Florence affected citizens. 

The team is expected to be there for about two weeks.  Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Jeff Howard says many of the thousands living in shelters have ongoing medical issues. “A lot of these patients will have chronic medical conditions and will need access to medications.  And, so a lot of times what they will be doing is doing a history and medical exam, finding out what ailments these patients have and assuring they have the medications they need during this time,” said Howard.

Howard says it’s an extremely stressful time for residents staying in communal living conditions.  “Our nurses have been trained for that eventuality and stand ready to provide both mental health assistance and medical assistance in the scope of their training,” noted Howard.

Howard says Kentucky has also offered assistance through environmental and epidemiology strike teams.  He says those members would focus on everything from clean water to disease control and prevention.​

Tags: 
Hurricane Florence
relief
North Carolina

Related Content

Kentucky Air National Guard Sending Fatality Search and Recovery Team to North Carolina

By 1 hour ago
123rd Airlift Wing - Kentucky Air National Guard Facebook Page

The Kentucky Air National Guard is sending more personnel to North Carolina in response to massive flooding caused by Hurricane Florence. 

Kentucky Emergency Management Teams Working Long Hours In Florence Relief Efforts

By 1 hour ago
National Weather Service

The Kentucky Emergency Management sent Swiftwater Search and Rescue teams to assist with Hurricane Florence relief efforts in North Carolina last Wednesday and their work continues. 

101st Airborne Soldiers Deploy To Assist In Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts

By Sep 14, 2018
Pfc. Beverly Roxane Mejia / U.S. Army

Nearly 200 Fort Campbell soldiers are en route to North Carolina to assist in Hurricane Florence response and recovery efforts. The 101st Airborne Division said in a release on Friday most of the soldiers are of the 74th Composite Truck Company, 101st Sustainment Brigade.