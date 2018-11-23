Kentucky State Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting In Muhlenberg Co.

Two police troopers in west Kentucky are on administrative leave and an investigation is underway after a fatal shooting following a confrontation Friday morning.

According to a release, Kentucky State Police Post 2 responded to a call for assistance from the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Department regarding a complaint of terroristic threatening.

KSP troopers Rob Austin and Justin Cornett responded to the scene on Park Street in the Bremen community of Muhlenberg County, along with County Deputy Jeremy Rose and Central City Police Officer Duane Davenport.

The responding officers located Christopher Anderson, 46, of Bremen, who was in a vehicle on a private drive at 60 Park Street. Anderson exited the vehicle brandishing a firearm and a confrontation ensued with multiple shots fired. Officers fatally shot Anderson. He was pronounced deceased by the Muhlenberg County Coroner's office. The officers were not injured.

Austin and Cornett are on administrative leave, as in all critical incidents. The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the incident.