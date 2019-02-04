Kirby Wallace Arraigned, Pleads Not Guilty To 11 Charges

A man who led Tennessee law enforcement on a nearly two-week long manhunt last October pleaded not guilty to charges in Montgomery County Circuit Court this past weekend.

Kirby Gene Wallace faces 11 charges including murder, kidnapping, robbery and theft.

Wallace allegedly killed an Indian Mound resident and injured another after setting fire to their home. Wallace allegedly stopped an elderly woman in her car and forced her into her home at knifepoint in Montgomery County. He is accused of then threatening the woman and several others before tying her to her bed and fleeing in her vehicle.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sandra Brandon says Wallace is due back in court on April 11th, but that’s subject to change.

Updates can be found at the court system website.