Ky. Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton Says Bevin Wanted Someone With More Legislative Experience

By 20 minutes ago

Credit Rob Canning / WKMS

Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton said Governor Matt Bevin wanted his second term running mate to have more legislative experience.

Hampton said on Thursday evening after a town hall in Christian County that it wasn’t a shock to her and she respects his decision.

“I know that God has another assignment for me and I’m looking forward to seeing what that is and I’m certain it’s going to involve serving Kentucky in some form or another.”

Bevin’s 2nd term running mate is senator Ralph Alvarado. Hampton says she wants to make her final year count. One of her last projects will be to organize the state’s HAM radio operators for effective emergency preparedness. She says she will continue to serve the Commonwealth, but doesn’t know if that will be in an elected position.

