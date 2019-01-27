KY Rep. Comer Issues Statement on Governor's Race and Criticizes Incumbent Gov. Bevin

Republican U.S. Representative James Comer won't run for governor in 2019, according to a statement issued Sunday night. Comer's statement comes as he spends time with his father, who is recovering from a stroke.

Comer stated that he has,"...zero desire to run against a multi-millionaire incumbent Governor in a Primary, regardless of how unpopular he is."

Comer says he intends to remain a U.S. Congressman and focus on the problems facing America.

Comer used the statement to take multiple swipes at current Governor Matt Bevin, who defeated Comer in the 2015 GOP Primary for Governor. Bevin announced his campaign on Friday and named his runningmate, Senator Ralph Alvarado.

Comer stated, "Kentucky deserves better than a Governor who belittles anyone who disagrees with him..."

Comer thinks Governor Bevin will win re-election and he hopes he's successful. See the full statement below.