Ky. Transportation Officials Remind Citizens ID Changes Coming

Kentucky state transportation officials are using the holiday periods to remind citizens about upcoming homeland security based identification changes.

Federal enforcement of REAL ID won’t begin until October 2020. But Transportation Cabinet Spokeswoman Jordan Smith said the aim is to get people prepared before the ID rollout comes next year.

“If their license is ready to be renewed, if they’re within six months of their expiration date, they can already know, ok this is what I’m going to get, these are the documents I need to bring with me so they can go in and hopefully avoid repeat trips and things like that,” said Smith.

Kentuckians will be choosing between a Voluntary Travel ID, which is REAL ID compliant or a standard driver's license, permit, or ID.

