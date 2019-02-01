Lee Issues 90-Day Freeze On New Rules, Regulations

By 2 minutes ago

Credit Bill Lee, Official Headshot

Gov. Bill Lee has ordered a 90-day freeze in new state rules and regulations as the Republican's new administration begins to review how the state operates.

Lee announced Friday that the decision is part of his commitment to limit the size of state government.

The order does not apply to regulations already approved but have not yet taken effect. Departments may also receive an exception by the governor.

Former GOP Gov. Bill Haslam implemented a similar ban during his first term in 2011, but his lasted only 45 days. However, soon after the freeze expired, Haslam's team could not produce a comprehensive account of what it accomplished or how state government would act differently.

This is the fifth executive order Lee has issued since taking office in January.

Tags: 
Gov. Bill Lee

Related Content

Tennessee Gov, Top GOP Lawmakers Back Heartbeat Abortion Ban

By Jan 30, 2019
Wasin Pummarin / 123rf Stock Photo

Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee and the top two GOP state lawmakers say they support a push to ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into a woman's pregnancy.

Lee Signs 3 Executive Orders On Ethics, Transparency

By Jan 25, 2019
Bill Lee, via Facebook

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's newly signed executive orders show that he will largely follow his Republican predecessor's footsteps when it comes to ethics disclosure, transparency and non-discrimination employment practices.