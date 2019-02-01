Lee Issues 90-Day Freeze On New Rules, Regulations

Gov. Bill Lee has ordered a 90-day freeze in new state rules and regulations as the Republican's new administration begins to review how the state operates.

Lee announced Friday that the decision is part of his commitment to limit the size of state government.

The order does not apply to regulations already approved but have not yet taken effect. Departments may also receive an exception by the governor.

Former GOP Gov. Bill Haslam implemented a similar ban during his first term in 2011, but his lasted only 45 days. However, soon after the freeze expired, Haslam's team could not produce a comprehensive account of what it accomplished or how state government would act differently.

This is the fifth executive order Lee has issued since taking office in January.