Mayfield Man Sentenced To Life Without Parole For Murder, Arson

A Mayfield man who killed four of his family members in Calloway County was sentenced to life in prison Monday without the chance for probation or parole.

Pascasio Pacheco was charged with the 2015 shooting deaths of his aunt and uncle and the arson deaths of their two young children.

His charges included four counts of murder as well as first-degree burglary, first-degree arson, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree assault

The prosecution sought the death penalty in the case. Pacheco pleaded guilty to the charges in December 2018 to avoid a trial.