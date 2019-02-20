McCracken County High School Principal Suspended Without Pay

By Liam Niemeyer 1 minute ago

Credit McCracken County Schools via Facebook

  Counsel for McCracken County High School Principal Michael Ceglinski says he has been suspended without pay after being charged with two misdemeanor counts alleging he did not report abuse of students.

 

Jeremy Smith, the Paducah-based lawyer representing Ceglinski, said in a statement the charges are “nonsensical” and “illogical.”

 

Ceglinski is among other McCracken County School District employees facing controversy or formal charges.

 

MCHS Athletic Director Kris Garrett resigned two weeks ago because of misconduct allegations. McCracken County Sheriff’s Officers arrested MCHS Fishing Coach John Parks last week on charges of first degree sexual abuse and possession of child pornography.

 

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday to discuss criminal allegations against school district employees and students.

 

Jeremy Smith's statement can be found here.

 

This story is developing. Find the latest updates at http://wkms.org.

 

Jeremy Smith
Michael Ceglinski
McCracken County School District

