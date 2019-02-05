McCracken County Public Library Featured In ‘Grow With Google’ Campaign Video

McCracken County Public Library is featured in a Google campaign video that highlights libraries as the country’s digital community centers.

The ‘Grow With Google’ campaign is part of a partnership between the American Library Association and Google. The campaign includes a national tour of public libraries to expand resources and promote economic opportunity.

McCracken County Library Director Susan Baier said the project conveys the message libraries benefit local economies and contribute to a community’s quality of life.

McCracken County Public Library recently partnered with Google in their “Ready To Code” program, where the library was given $20,000 to support youth coding programs.

