Medical Doctor Among New Committee Leaders in Kentucky Senate

A medical doctor from central Kentucky is the new chairman of state Senate Health and Welfare Committee.

Republican state Sen. Ralph Alvarado is among several new committee chairmen the majority GOP Caucus announced Monday. Alvarado will replace Republican Sen. Julie Raque Adams, who was recently elected majority caucus chairwoman.

Alvarado is the first Hispanic member to lead a committee. He pushed for a law allowing a panel of doctors to review medical malpractice cases. The Kentucky Supreme Court ruled the law was unconstitutional.

Other new committee chairmen include Sen. Brandon Smith for the Natural Resources and Energy Committee, Sen. Jared Carpenter for the Banking and Insurance Committee, Sen. Wil Schroder for the State and Local Government Committee and Sen. Danny Carroll for the Economic Development, Tourism and Labor Committee