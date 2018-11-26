Medical Doctor Among New Committee Leaders in Kentucky Senate

By 1 hour ago

Credit LRC Public Information

A medical doctor from central Kentucky is the new chairman of state Senate Health and Welfare Committee.

Republican state Sen. Ralph Alvarado is among several new committee chairmen the majority GOP Caucus announced Monday. Alvarado will replace Republican Sen. Julie Raque Adams, who was recently elected majority caucus chairwoman.

Alvarado is the first Hispanic member to lead a committee. He pushed for a law allowing a panel of doctors to review medical malpractice cases. The Kentucky Supreme Court ruled the law was unconstitutional.

Other new committee chairmen include Sen. Brandon Smith for the Natural Resources and Energy Committee, Sen. Jared Carpenter for the Banking and Insurance Committee, Sen. Wil Schroder for the State and Local Government Committee and Sen. Danny Carroll for the Economic Development, Tourism and Labor Committee

Tags: 
Ralph Alvarado

Related Content

Bills Scaling Back Liability Laws Advance In State Legislature

By Feb 7, 2018
Alexey Stiop, 123rf stock photo

State lawmakers would be able to limit the amount of damages awarded when Kentuckians sue people or companies under a constitutional amendment that passed a legislative committee on Wednesday.

Bill Aimed at Revising Kentucky Medical Malpractice System Advances

By Feb 7, 2018
LRC Public Information

Following up on a big change made last year to Kentucky's medical malpractice system, state lawmakers are considering a measure that would further alter the process of pursuing lawsuits claiming medical error or neglect.