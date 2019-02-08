Murray Man Charged With Double Homicide

Murray police officers found two deceased women and charged a Murray man with two counts of murder Thursday night in a southside Murray neighborhood.

Murray Police Department in a release said 51-year-old Murray resident Shannon Scott is being charged is also being charged with one count of first-degree burglary, one count of tampering with evidence and a count of animal cruelty.

Officers found a deceased woman in a garage on Catalina Drive after receiving a 911 call. Officers learned this woman lived in residence next to the garage. Officers then searched next door and found a second deceased woman. Officers found Scott in the bathroom of that house and took him into custody.

MPD believes this is an isolated event. Investigators will perform an autopsy on the two deceased women Friday in Louisville. This case is under investigation.

This story is developing. Stay tuned for updates.