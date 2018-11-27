Murray State Presidential Search Committee To Hear From Students

Murray State University students will weigh in on Wednesday on qualities they want to see in their next president.

The Presidential Search Committee meets at 4:30 p.m. in the Curris Center Theatre.

The committee heard from faculty and staff earlier this month who said they want a president who understands the region and has roots with the university. Some faculty and staff expressed wanting the committee to consider women and minority candidates. Some expressed support for interim president Bob Jackson.

Jackson was appointed in early August following the departure of Bob Davies.

The search process will be set in the Board of Regents meeting on December 7.