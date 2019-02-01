Murray State University Opens Search For New President

Murray State University has posted the advertisement for their next president online. The university hopes to select a President by May and assume the role during the summer.

MSU Board of Regents Chair Susan Guess appointed a Search Committee to recommend finalists to the full board.

The Board will select the next president, and is not using a national search firm. The board also voted to allow current interim President Bob Jackson to considered as a finalist if he opts to apply for the permanent position.

“I look forward to this opportunity,” Jackson said. “I am grateful for the trust the Board of Regents placed in me by advancing my name as a finalist.”

The next search committee meeting is March 4.