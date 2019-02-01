Murray State University Opens Search For New President

By 32 minutes ago

Credit Matt Markgraff, WKMS

Murray State University has posted the advertisement for their next president online. The university hopes to select a President by May and assume the role during the summer.

 MSU Board of Regents Chair Susan Guess appointed a Search Committee to recommend finalists to the full board.

The Board will select the next president, and is not using a national search firm. The board also voted to allow current interim President Bob Jackson to considered as a finalist if he opts to apply for the permanent position.  

“I look forward to this opportunity,” Jackson said.  “I am grateful for the trust the Board of Regents placed in me by advancing my name as a finalist.”

The next search committee meeting is March 4.

 

Tags: 
Murray State University
Murray State Presidential Search

Related Content

Murray State Faculty And Staff Want President Who "Really Cares" And Understands Region

By Nov 12, 2018
Matt Markgraf / WKMS

The next Murray State president should have roots with the university and should understand the region. That was the general consensus from faculty, staff and community leaders at an open forum on Monday of the recently-formed presidential search committee.