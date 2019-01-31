Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here North Carolina's New State Board Of Elections Will Decide Fate Of Congressional Race By Miles Parks • 28 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on January 31, 2019 4:43 pm North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper named five new members to the State Board of Elections Thursday. They will decide whether a whole new election in the state's ninth congressional district is necessary. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.