Officials Seek Public Comment On $90M Sherman Minton Renewal Project

By Kyeland Jackson 4 hours ago
  • Kyeland Jackson / WFPL

The Sherman Minton Bridge in Louisville is getting a $90 million face-lift, and it could spell delays for commuters.

The project, named the Sherman Minton Renewal, is a partnership between Kentucky and Indiana. Work includes structural steel repairs, deck replacements and new paint, adding up to 30 years of service life to the bridge, officials said.

Project Manager Mary Johamman said transportation officials will have to decide whether they should close the entire bridge for the construction.

“We’re talking about 90,000 vehicles a day that cross this bridge, and those folks would have to find another way to get across during construction,” Johamman said. “There’s a huge trade-off with that, and so our team is tasked with gathering information and input from the public to help make a recommendation to the two states.”

In a news release, officials said without the repairs, there will be increasing maintenance costs and potential disruptions in travel.

“[We] have talked about how important it is to keep this bridge in service and how critical it is to maintain and preserve it,” Johamman said. “The Sherman Minton renewal will do just that, breathing new life into this 56-year-old structure.”

Federal and state money will fund the project. Indiana Department of Transportation Project Manager Ron Heustis expects Kentucky will pay for 55% of the project and Indiana will pay 45%. Those funds would cover costs for an environmental study by the Federal Highway Administration and other agencies to analyze the social, economic and environmental impacts of the project so they can avoid or minimize them.

Open House forums to gather public feedback are scheduled for Oct. 2 from 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. at Scribner Middle School in New Albany, Indiana, and Oct. 4 from 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. at the Chestnut Street Family YMCA in Louisville.

Construction is expected to start in 2021, and will take up to three years to complete.

Tags: 
louisville
bridge

Related Content

Longtime Churchill Downs Spokesman John Asher Dies At 62

By Aug 27, 2018
Jainrajat11 / Wikimedia

John Asher, the longtime spokesman for the racetrack that's home to the Kentucky Derby, has died. He was 62.

Louisville Prosecutors No Longer Required To Make Evidence Public

By Feb 13, 2018
BELCHONOCK, 123RF STOCK PHOTO

Evidence in Louisville criminal cases will no longer be available for public scrutiny, according to a new rule approved by Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton.

‘Bridging Kentucky’ Aims To Repair At Least 45 Rural Bridges In West Ky.

By Jun 14, 2018
https://bridgingkentucky.com/bridges/

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet wants to repair at least 45 bridges across west Kentucky over the next six years.