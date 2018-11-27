Old Kentucky Tales S4, Ep6: Prohibition in Kentucky with Author James Markert, Part 2

Brent and Jason speak with special guest author James Markert about his book "The Angels' Share", from HarperCollins Publishing. We look back at the Prohibition era with stories of its impact on Kentucky. Then we bounce from Deadwood to The Great Gatsby and the speakeasies in that day. The Kidstorians check out a photo of an old tank and Fake History Sponsors include 1899 Pabst Malt for teachers and a message to Mr. Bootlegger that prohibition does not work! OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design. You can hear Part 1 of James Markert's podcast interview here:

