Old Kentucky Tales

Old Kentucky Tales S4, Ep6: Prohibition in Kentucky with Author James Markert, Part 2

By Old Kentucky Tales 1 minute ago

photo courtesy of Brent Taylor

Brent and Jason speak with special guest author James Markert about his book "The Angels' Share", from HarperCollins Publishing.  We look back at the Prohibition era with stories of its impact on Kentucky.  Then we bounce from Deadwood to The Great Gatsby and the speakeasies in that day.  The Kidstorians check out a photo of an old tank and Fake History Sponsors include 1899 Pabst Malt for teachers and a message to Mr. Bootlegger that prohibition does not work!  OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.  You can hear Part 1 of James Markert's podcast interview here: 

http://www.wkms.org/post/old-kentucky-tales-s3-ep12-bonus-what-blooms-dust-interview-author-james-markert


Old Kentucky Tales S4, Ep5: My Teacher 'Wrastled' a Wildcat

By Old Kentucky Tales Nov 20, 2018

Jason and Brent look at John "Wildcat" McKinney, an early teacher in Lexington, KY, who became a hero and legend for having fought off a ferocious bobcat who entered his classroom in 1793.  Fake History Sponsors include Party Line phone service in 1952 and an 1890's cure-all called Bile Beans, which purported to cure many unfortunate things.  OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.


Old Kentucky Tales S4, Ep4: PCC in the 70's - Long Hair, UFOs & Banana Splits with Judge Jeff Hines

By Old Kentucky Tales Nov 8, 2018

Jason and Brent interview a special guest, former Circuit Judge Jeff Hines, who was the 1974-75 Student Senate President of Paducah Community College.  We take a look back at PCC's old Smoke Signal college newspaper, with stories such as the World's Largest Banana Split.  And Judge Hines tells stories and memories of people and activities on campus from over 40 years ago.  Fake History Sponsors include PCC Bookstore and Burger Chef ads, both from the 1974 edition of Smoke Signal.  Thanks to Matheson Library and archivist Leigh Ann Paxton for help researching these topics.  OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.


Old Kentucky Tales S4, Ep3: Henry Clay and the Shot of the Day

By Old Kentucky Tales Oct 30, 2018

Jason and Brent explore the antics of Kentucky's own Henry Clay, who proves his markmanship skills and a legend begins!  Fake History Sponsors include a 1963 Kentucky Utilities ad to help fight communism and the 1886 Steam Dental Company, offering pain free extractions with "fresh" nitrous oxide.  OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.


Old Kentucky Tales S4, Ep2: Honest Dick Tate Wasn't So Honest After All

By Old Kentucky Tales Oct 23, 2018

 

Season 4 continues as Brent and Jason talk about Honest Dick Tate, a 1888 Kentucky State Treasurer who absconded with $100,000 of the state's gold and silver coins, never to be seen again!  This impacted Kentucky's politics, including term limits, for decades and made "Tateism" synonymous with corruption.  Fake History Sponsors this time are a new ad from Kurfee's Paint and a bi-centennial time capsule, waiting to be opened in 2176.  OKT is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.