Paducah DOE Site Gets Infrastructure Updates To Improve Safety Conditions

A contractor has completed several infrastructure upgrades at the former Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant aimed at improving safety and sustainability.

The Office of Energy Management said in a release Tuesday that Swift and Staley Inc. replaced multiple sections of worn or damaged tracks and installed new fencing around the site’s 3,500 acres.

Crews also installed an energy-efficient roofing system on the site-office, replaced the aging heating and cooling systems and installed new walking surfaces for workers. The company replaced several sidewalks and updated handicap parking, pedestrian crosswalks and signage.

Project Manager Tammy Courtney said more projects are underway, including construction of a new security and badging office, access-control system and a firing range for the site’s protective force.

Around 1,200 people work at the site.