Paducah Economic Development Board Names Interim President

Paducah Economic Development Board has named Glen Anderson as their interim president. The announcement follows the departure of Scott Darnell earlier this month.

PED said on Facebook Darnell left the organization on September 7. The Paducah Sun reports Darnell’s contract was terminated after concerns over his temperament.

Anderson said the PED Board is forming a search committee to find a permanent fill for the president position.

He said the board plans to continue working projects and bringing jobs to Paducah.

Anderson currently serves as the Chair of the Paducah Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and was the general manager at Paducah Water until 2014.

The Sun reports Darnell was recently hired as a consultant to oversee daily operations of the Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization.