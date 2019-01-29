Radiologist Testifies On Sen. Paul's Condition After Attack

U.S. Sen Rand Paul is in a Kentucky courtroom for the second day of trial in his lawsuit against the neighbor who tackled him outside his home, breaking several of his ribs.

A radiologist who helped Paul on and off an examination table after the 2017 attack testified Tuesday that Paul was walking with a "grandmother shuffle." Radiologist Sean Willgruber says Paul needed three or four times longer to get on the table than patients routinely do. He testified that "it wouldn't be unheard of" for people who had suffered broken ribs to deal with continued pain. Paul is seeking up to $500,000 in compensatory damages and up to $1 million in punitive damages against Rene Boucher. Boucher tackled Paul while the lawmaker was doing yardwork at his Kentucky home.