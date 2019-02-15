Report: Nearly Half Of Tennessean Students Not College Ready

New state data shows that nearly half of Tennessee students enrolled in higher education during the 2016-2017 school year needed some sort of remedial classes during their first year of college.

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission released the numbers this week which have since sparked shock and dismay from lawmakers who have taken pride in touting the state's gains in education over the past few years.

According to the report, 46 percent of higher education enrollees needed math remediation while 30 percent of enrollees needed reading remediation during that first year of college.

Sen. Jon Lundberg, a Republican from Bristol, described the numbers as a wakeup call.

Students need to take remedial classes if they score 18 or below on the ACT subtest.

 

Tennessee Higher Education Commission

