Related Program: All Things Considered Report: Over Half Of Military Families Dissatisfied With Privatized Housing By editor • 46 minutes ago Related Program: All Things Considered TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on February 16, 2019 5:10 pm Reporter Howard Altman of the Tampa Bay Times tells NPR's Michel Martin about the shocking state of housing for many military families: privatized housing on bases full of mold and vermin. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.