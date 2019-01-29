Report: Tennessee Needs $50B For Infrastructure Needs

By 24 minutes ago

Credit Lukasz Stefanski, 123rf stock photo

Tennessee's annual estimated cost for its needed public infrastructure improvements is now nearly $50 billion, marking an increase for the third straight year.

According to the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations, that estimate is up by $5 billion — or around 11 percent — from last year. The group released the report this week.

Transportation and utilities projects make up most of the costs, with $25.9 billion projects identified that need to be in some sort of development between now and 2022. The second highest category was education improvements, like school renovations and additions, with $13.6 billion projects identified.

However, the report also notes that funding for more than two-thirds of the estimated costs of the needed improvements were not available when conducting the inventory.

Tags: 
tennessee

Related Content

Lee Asks Tennessee Agencies To Assess Shutdown Impacts

By Jan 23, 2019
Bill Lee, via Facebook

New Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee says he's asking his state agencies to assess impacts of the federal government shutdown.

Amid his first Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Lee told reporters he's monitoring impacts, particularly around services like food stamps.

Days before Lee took office Saturday, the state announced it would offer February food stamp benefits on or before Jan. 20, not the first of the month.

Lee said he's also asking agencies to map out theoretical 2 percent budget cuts but hasn't decided whether he'll request them.

Texas Official Named Tennessee's New Education Commissioner

By Jan 17, 2019
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS, PUBLIC DOMAIN

Tennessee's newly elected Gov. Bill Lee unveiled one of his most high-profile cabinet positions Thursday, announcing the appointment of an education commissioner touted for her education reform work.