Report: WKU Has Reached Agreement With Next Head Football Coach

Western Kentucky University appears to be on the verge of hiring a new football coach, just days after firing second-year coach Mike Sanford.

University of Tennessee offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tyson Helton has reportedly reached an agreement to become the next Hilltopper head coach.

ESPN cited unnamed sources in reporting the news.

The 41-year-old Helton just finished his first season at Tennessee.

He’s not a stranger to the WKU football program—Helton was the Hilltoppers’offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

WKU announced Sunday that the school had fired Mike Sanford after he compiled a 9-16 record in two seasons, including a 3-9 campaign that concluded Saturday.

