Something From Nothing: Chloe Quint is Uniquely Creative

Hawktail is a band that is formed with musicians capable of grammy nominations. This week Something from Nothing explores the forming of this Nashville based band before the band members discuss their recently released album. The band members present for the recording were Brittany Haas, Jordan Tice, and Paul Kowert. They talk about the writing process behind individual tracks and give some insights as to how they select specific tracks.

The episode ends with Brittany-the fiddle player-discussing her experience on public radio show Live From Here.