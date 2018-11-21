Something From Nothing: Chloe Quint is Uniquely Creative

This week on Something From Nothing is the young up and coming embroidery artist, Chloe Quint. In the episode she discusses several elements of her art of choice. She shares her surprising inspiration and the thing that kept her from giving it up.
Listen
Listening...
/
12:44
Listen to this week's episode of Something From Nothing
This week on Something From Nothing is the story of how Andy Carloss started Midtown Market. The entrepenuer shares what brought him back to Kentucky from living in Boston operating in the tech world to open a grocery store.
This week on Something from Nothing, a movie maker who also creates beats. Kasper-an alias that he explains in the episode-talks about how a major loss in his life caused him to nearly quit making music but in the end, inspired him.
Hawktail is a band that is formed with musicians capable of grammy nominations. This week Something from Nothing explores the forming of this Nashville based band before the band members discuss their recently released album. The band members present for the recording were Brittany Haas, Jordan Tice, and Paul Kowert. They talk about the writing process behind individual tracks and give some insights as to how they select specific tracks.
The episode ends with Brittany-the fiddle player-discussing her experience on public radio show Live From Here.
Recent Murray State graduate and singer/songwriter Haleigh Martin is the guest this week. The highly talented musician talks about how her experience with The Voice changed the direction of her music. She discusses the quirks that seem to work for her when writing a song and the unique challenges of being a female musician.
The episode features several of her originals but ends with a 90s cover.