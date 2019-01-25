State Senator Wil Schroder Files For Attorney General in Kentucky

A Republican state senator in Kentucky has filed to run for Attorney General a few hours after his colleague withdrew.

Wil Schroder filed for the office on Friday just a few hours after fellow state Sen. Whitney Westerfield got out of the race.

Schroder will face Daniel Cameron in the Republican primary. Cameron was U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell's lawyer for two years in Washington.

Schroder has been in the state Senate since 2014. Before that, he was a prosecutor in Campbell County.

Cameron has no prosecutorial experience. Schroder told reporters Friday he got into the race because he believes "this job is too important for on-the-job training."

Cameron said earlier this week he believes he has the leadership skills to run the office and confront Kentucky's drug epidemic.