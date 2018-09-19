Suspect In Custody After Sexual Assault Reported On Murray State Campus

A suspect is in custody after a student reported being sexually assaulted on Murray State University's campus. 

The student reported the incident to campus police on Wednesday. Campus Police said in a Timely Warning Notice the assault is defined as rape in the FBI Uniform Crime Report and reportedly occurred in the early Saturday morning in an on-campus residence.

The alleged assailant is known to the victim.

Police say university officials are providing recovery resources to the reporting student.

